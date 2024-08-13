Intel vs AMD: «red» succeed in the battle for the processor market

Despite facing a difficult financial situation, Intel still holds the lion’s share of the global processor market. Its products for desktops, mobile devices, and data centers account for more than 70% of the market share. However, AMD is gradually eroding this dominance like warm water dripping onto a huge glacier.

The latest market analysis from Mercury Research underscores this trend and shows that AMD is making significant gains in data center CPUs, while Intel remains the dominant player in the client space. The numbers show that AMD is slowly eating away at Intel’s market share, and that data center CPUs are the fastest growing category for the company. For example, over the past year, AMD has gained 5.6% of the market share from Intel. There is a tendency that AMD takes about 1% of the market from Intel every quarter.

Although AMD is improving its position in the data center space, Intel still dominates the industry with a 75.9% market share. However, it seems that Intel is the king in terms of sales, while AMD makes more money from its expensive AI accelerators. Both companies earned almost the same amount from data center CPU sales in the second quarter — about $3 billion. But Intel controls a much larger market share to generate the same revenue. AMD said that its MI300 accelerators earned $1 billion faster than any other product in its history, and sales of its data center chips grew 115% last year.

In the client segment, AMD’s progress was somewhat slower. Across all client processors, including desktop and mobile chips, AMD increased its market share by 3.8% year-over-year, bringing it to 21.1% compared to Intel’s 78.9%.

Looking at the categories separately, in the second quarter AMD lost 1% of the desktop processor market share, giving Intel 77% of the market. However, in this segment, the company’s sales still grew by 3.6% year-on-year. As for laptop processors, AMD now controls 20.3% of the market, and its share has grown by 3.8% since last year. Intel now holds 79.7% of the market.

