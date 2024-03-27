iOS 18 with artificial intelligence and a new home screen — what to expect from the «biggest update» in iPhone history

It is expected that iOS 18 will be presented at this year’s Apple WWDC 2024 developer conference, scheduled for June 10.

In recent weeks, Apple has been actively negotiating — including Google, OpenAI and Baidu regarding the provision of some new AI features in iOS 18. According to by the latest Bloomberg reportThe new proactive features will be aimed at helping users in their daily lives, but will not include a chatbot of their own (generative functions will be provided by potential partners).

iOS 18 will also include changes to the user interface, as well as new home screen settings — iPhone owners will be able to freely place app icons without being limited to the current grid layout.

As for this year’s watchOS 11 update for the Apple Watch — it’s likely to be minor. Apple is also working on visionOS 2 for Apple Vision Pro, as well as updates for iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.