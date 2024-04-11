News Software 04-11-2024 at 15:09 comment views icon

iOS update bug produces Palestinian flag emoji when asked about Jerusalem

Kateryna Danshyna

Some users have noticed that in the latest iOS update, devices offer a Palestinian flag emoji when texting «Jerusalem».

Rachel Riley, a British writer and broadcaster, in post on X criticized Apple, accusing the company of «double standards» and anti-Semitism, demanding an explanation from Tim Cook. Riley, a self-described Jew, added that national flag emojis are not offered for other capital names.

Помилка в оновленні iOS видає емодзі з прапором Палестини на запит про Єрусалим

Jerusalem’s civic affiliation has been a matter of dispute throughout the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which dates back to pre-biblical times, but now six months have passed since its current escalation in the form of the Gaza War.

The updated software does offer the Palestinian flag when typing «Jerusalem» in messaging apps on Apple devices — but it seems to be only in the English layout (UK). The suggestion does not appear in a similar layout for the United States.

On Apple said that it was done unintentionally and promised to fix the error in the next iOS update.


