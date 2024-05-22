iPhone 16 Pro Max is credited with an improved 48MP main module and 48MP ultra-wide-angle module

The upcoming line of Apple iPhone 16 smartphones will have an improved camera. Rumors coming from Asia say so.

It is noted that the main camera of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be based on an improved custom 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor. At the same time, the iPhone 16 Pro will use the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 sensor that is found in the current iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to rumors, the custom Sony IMX903 sensor in the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have advanced features such as a multi-layer design, 14-bit analog-to-digital converter, and digital gain control. All of these will improve performance and image processing, including improved dynamic range and noise control.

The leaker also claims that this year’s iPhone 16 Pro models will have an updated ultra-wide-angle camera with a 48-megapixel sensor. This will allow you to capture more light and get better photos when shooting in 0.5x mode, especially in low light conditions. The ultra-wide-angle module on the current iPhone 15 Pro models has 12 megapixels. Both iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to be able to shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos in Ultra Wide mode.

The iPhone 17 Pro line is expected to complete the transition of rear cameras to 48-megapixel sensors in 2025. The telephoto module, which currently has a 12-megapixel sensor in the iPhone 15 Pro models, will be equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor.

Source: macrumors