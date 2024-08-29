Irony of fate: Tesla Cybertruck catches fire after ramming into fire hydrant

A Tesla cyber truck caught fire after it crashed into a device designed to extinguish fires.

The Cybertruck hit a fire hydrant in Harlingen, Texas, near a local Bass Pro Shop. Then, according to eyewitnesses, the vehicle burst into flames — firefighters who immediately arrived at the scene extinguished the fire only on the second attempt, pouring a large amount of water on the vehicle

The report does not mention the driver, nor does it specify whether there were any victims.

Interestingly, last week Tesla published detailed instructions for rescuing a Cybertruck in similar cases:

«The use of fire-fighting foam is not recommended, and only water should be used to cool the battery case».

As noted by Futurism, citing a 2021 report by Austin Fire Chief Thayer Smith, Tesla cars could require 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of water to extinguish, about 40 times more than it takes to extinguish an ICE car.

The latest incident is the second fire involving a Cybertruck. The previous one, unfortunately, resulted in the death of the driver (he lost control, rammed into a concrete pipe and burned in the car).