He wanted to save money: the driver connected the Tesla Model S directly to the power line, but the car «suddenly» caught fire

The driver wanted to steal some electricity by connecting directly to the power line.

For Mexico, stealing electricity from power lines — is a commonplace that costs the national energy company about $2 billion a year

One of the guests of Tijuana decided to recharge his Tesla Model S in this way — instead of using a public charger or a household charger. However, something went wrong and the car caught fire.

The driver called firefighters, who quickly managed to extinguish the fire, but it still spread to a neighboring house. Fortunately, there were no people in the car or in the building. The exact extent of the damage to the Tesla is unknown, but it is unlikely to be repairable.

Local firefighters say that this is the first time they have seen an electric car, which usually starts at $70,000, on fire.

«It’s something unusual to see a Tesla on fire», says firefighter Arturo Sanchez. «It’s important to know how to extinguish fires in electric vehicles».

Interestingly, the owner of the Tesla was a tourist from the United States, and it is not known why he suddenly decided to use the charging method popular with the locals, when there are plenty of conventional charging stations for electric vehicles in Tijuana.

