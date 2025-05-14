Is NVIDIA moving to Taiwan? Jensen Huang’s announcement is expected in Taipei

The Taiwanese press reports that NVIDIA is preparing a global headquarters in Taiwan. The official announcement of the «housewarming» is expected next week.

CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to visit Taiwan to participate in Computex 2025, which will take place next week in Taipei. Industry insiders say that NVIDIA has been looking for a location for its Taiwanese headquarters for several months. The company is particularly interested in strong relations with Taiwanese TSMC, the neighborhood has to consolidate them.

The exact location of NVIDIA’s large office is currently unknown — sources expect Huang to announce it at Computex. The company is allegedly considering five sites offered by the Taipei authorities. These are plots with an estimated area of more than 3 hectares. In particular, Taipei attracts NVIDIA with a large number of universities as a talent pool, as well as a developed transportation network.

Among the locations are Taipei Flower Park, the Taiwan Railway marshalling yard, a site near the Sunshan Airport, land near Mitsui Park, and a site of the Taipower electric power company. The first position is the most likely and convenient, due to the least number of problems and conflicts of location. The other plots have multiple owners and involve a complex approval procedure, and the last option requires NVIDIA to tender and cooperate with Taipower. However, the military land near the airport is controlled by the government, which can greatly simplify the process due to its interest in cooperating with NVIDIA. Construction is supposed to start as soon as possible.

Jensen Huang obviously loves Taiwan. He visits the island quite often and spends time there fun and informal. In particular, he recently visited a night food market in Taipei, where he had a dinner with leaders of local technology companies. Taiwanese also like Jensen.

