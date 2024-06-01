NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, along with executives from TSMC, MediaTek and Quanta, walked the night market in Taiwan

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and the heads of some of the largest companies in the semiconductor business were spotted together at the Ningxia Night Market in Taiwan. TSMC founder Morris Chang, MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai, Quanta CEO Barry Lem, and famous architect Chris Yao were partying with NVIDIA CEO. The party took place on the eve of Computex 2024, and the media and the crowd of fans did not miss this event.

🌃✨ Iconic night in Taipei with industry legends! NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, TSMC founder Morris Chang, Quanta Computer founder Barry Lam, & architect Kris Yao hit Ningxia Night Market 🍜🎉 A first for Chang! pic.twitter.com/QhrH9QNYf0 — TVBS World Taiwan (@tvbsworldtaiwan) May 30, 2024

Jensen Huang is a frequent public figure. He was spotted late last year eating street food in Vietnam after discussing potential investments in the country with government leaders and company executives in Hanoi.

Today, NVIDIA is not only the largest video card developerbut also the third most valuable company in the world thanks to the boom in artificial intelligence technologies. TSMC recently became the most expensive semiconductor manufacturer. Chris Yao, who joined the group for dinner, is one of Taiwan’s leading architects and has designed several iconic buildings around the world and three TSMC facilities and the Quanta Research Center.

MediaTek has a significant presence in the smartphone industry, with a 36% share of the mobile chip market as of the last quarter of 2023. Rumors, MediaTek works with NVIDIA on ARM processor for Windows computers. Quanta Computer is a major Taiwanese OEM laptop manufacturer. Among its customers are the largest Apple, Dell, HP, Acer, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

No big announcements were made during the party, although Huang did say that Taiwan is «one of the most important countries in the world». However, this informal meeting adds weight to rumors about NVIDIA’s plans. Recently, it was said that the company would open a second artificial intelligence research center in Taiwan. So, it makes sense to involve TSMC in this project — NVIDIA needs its chip manufacturing facilities. And an architect will be useful for new buildings. In turn, Quanta can produce devices with new NVIDIA/MediaTek chips. A dinner together can hint at more than just rumors. Or it could be just a quick meeting of friends and acquaintances who happen to have some free time before one of the largest tech exhibitions in the world.

Source: Tom`s Hardware