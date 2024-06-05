«Huang was here»: NVIDIA boss signed a woman’s breast — yes, you got it right

It seems that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang feels like a real rock star: he has been signing autographs a lot lately. And if sign the video card is quite decent, then signing a woman’s breast, even if it is clothed, is quite bold for the head of a technology corporation.

At the crowded booth at Computex 2024, the NVIDIA CEO was wearing his famous Tom Ford glasses and jacket, which he wore at the show on Sunday night. Huang was signing MacBooks, other items, and even a women’s top (just above the neckline).

«Is this a good idea?», he asked the woman with a smile before scribbling his name in black pen on the white top. The moment can be seen on video in Threads.

Huang remains in the spotlight as artificial intelligence drives demand for NVIDIA hardware to record levels. With the company’s stock up 197% over the past year, the press has increased its focus on Huang’s personality, which is quite public.

Source Business Insider notes that «no one is standing in line with their chests out for Tim Cook’s signature». It also reports that an NVIDIA spokeswoman refused to comment on the autograph. It is unclear what exactly Jensen Huang wrote. On the video card he signed the day before, there is an inscription «was here» («was here»).