«It’s a fucking dystopia»: Snow White actress» Rachel Zegler fears artificial intelligence will replace her in movies

It seems that the fear of artificial intelligence has spread to everyone from programmers to actors.

Rachel Zegler, star of «West Side Story» and the upcoming adaptation of «Snow White» from Disney, said about his concerns in an interview with Variety.

According to Zegler, she is afraid that she will be replaced by an AI version based on 3D scans of her body taken at the age of 18.

«What’s to stop them from using this image for the rest of my life?» — Rachel asks.

During the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 In 2023, the strike of SAG-AFTRA, the union of US film and television actors, lasted 118 days. The main demands included higher wages, bonuses for streaming projects, and protection from AI. The strike ended on November 9 with a temporary agreement.] year, Rachel supported the demands for protection from the dangers of artificial intelligence in the film industry.

Zegler said that 465 photographs of every corner of her body were taken for CGI stunts in the films with her participation. «It was a fucking dystopia,» she added, without specifying for which films these pictures were taken. The actress has also appeared in action films «Shazam! The fury of the gods» and «The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes».

Other actors also express concerns about AI. For example, the star of the series «Sunny» Rashida Jones in the summer said: «I am a little afraid of artificial intelligence. It’s not that I’m afraid of being replaced, but it’s quite possible».

Tom Hanks, on the other hand, believes that AI can, on the contrary, prolong the career of actors after their death.

«If I want to, I can offer a series of seven films in which I will play my 32-year-old self until the day of judgment», — said He is on The Adam Buxton podcast.

According to him, anyone can now recreate themselves at any age using AI or deepfake technology.

Source: Indiewire