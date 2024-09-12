IT-specialist from Zaporizhzhia equipped an observation post «in his apartment» to detect air defense and HIMAR movement

Now the IT specialist is detained by the SBU — he faces up to 8 years in prison.

The detainee, who lived in Zaporizhzhia and worked in the IT sector, set up a so-called «observation point» in his apartment, which he used to spy on the Ukrainian military.

With the help of specialized optics, he was supposed to detect the positions of air defense and Ukrainian artillery, including HIMARS rocket artillery systems, as well as track the routes of military convoys and the location of the Defense Forces’ fortifications.

The IT specialist was supposed to transfer all the information to a Russian intelligence officer via an anonymous chat in a messenger, but the SBU report states that his operation was disrupted in time. During the searches, law enforcement officers found tactical binoculars with a high magnification, a rangefinder grid, and a compass in his home.

The SBU notes that the occupants planned to carry out a new series of missile and drone strikes using the coordinates recorded by the detainee.

The man is currently in custody and has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if they can be identified on the ground, in order to provide such information to a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine) and faces up to 8 years in prison.

Source: SBU