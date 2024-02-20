ITC.ua launched an English-language version of its site

Hi, we’d like to share an important update — Anglo-Saxons have taken over ITC.ua today launched the English-language interface of the site, which some particularly attentive readers have probably already noticed. It should allow us to actively continue developing the site and create even more interesting content.

Why?

We strive to produce even more high-quality Ukrainian content — for two key purposes: a) to strengthen ITC.ua’s leadership as the largest Ukrainian media outlet for IT, games, movies, and cars; b) to accelerate plans to build a multi-vector community of people with different opinions and views around a multi-format platform under a new project development strategy.

We hope this and further steps will provide us with the necessary resources to realize our ambitious goals. Furthermore, we believe that the English-language version of ITC.ua — brings us closer to the civilized Western world and away from Moscow :). It will also — help us to counteract hostile Russian propaganda more effectively and disseminate important information about technological achievements and achievements of talented Ukrainians to the Western audience.

How to switch to the English version of the site

The language switcher on the site has been updated — you can find it in the usual place in the upper-right corner. We hope that our foreign readers will enjoy the site as well. We would be incredibly grateful if you could support us and share it with your foreign friends.

This is only the first point of our development plan for 2024so stay tuned and follow the announcements 😉