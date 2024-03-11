ITC.ua’s contest of author’s articles has been extended!

There should have been news here that a shortlist of applications submitted to the contest works. But no, not this time.

In the last days of the contest, the authors sent as many works as they had sent in the last two weeks. Either two topics were added, or maybe the excitement that some authors finally awoke to, or maybe other factors had an impact. Therefore, after consulting with the contest partners Logitech, we have decided to extend the deadline for submissions.

The deadline for submissions has been extended to March 22 inclusive!

Contests are not a very common thing nowadays. And somehow, it is not a good idea to choose 9 best works out of 20 submitted ones, some of which will not be shortlisted because of the use of AI in writing — that’s what I thought last Thursday. And now, people have started to send their works much more actively in recent days. So, in order to keep up the pace, we decided to extend the contest for two weeks so that everyone who didn’t have time to finish their articles or didn’t get around to it (and I see a bunch of unfinished articles in the drafts) could finish them. And those who didn’t dare to write, got together and wrote something.

I understand that they will not be satisfied – there is more competition, they want to know the result as soon as possible, but we have what we have – the authors, except for a few, hardly ever write without competitions, and during the competition they do it, to put it mildly, slowly.

Everyone still has a chance to win cool prizes from the contest partner Logitech — professional racing steering wheel for gaming Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for PS5, PS4 and PC and one of eight low-profile gaming keyboards Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard! In addition, I would like to remind you of the terms and topics of the competition.

Topics of articles for the competition

To March 22 including writing material on the following topics:

The most difficult game of your life.



Have you sat for 10 hours on a single mission in C&C and couldn’t figure out why the computer always won? Or maybe you spent 10 days playing a single player campaign in Diablo III? Or have you been playing online with your clanmates for 10 years and still can’t figure out all the perk settings or perform some difficult elevator jumps in Call of Duty? Tell us about it, because it was through solving difficult problems that you became masters of your game.

The gaming achievement you are most proud of.



Hit a royal flush during a tournament at Pokerstars? Took the first place in the Gran Turismo in a car that wasn’t the fastest? Won your first gaming mouse in a duel in Quake 3? Scored so many frags in CoD in 15 minutes of a meat match that this server record has been held for 5 years? Tell us about your gaming achievements that make you feel good about yourself.

What gaming devices did you use when you started playing, what are they now, and what influenced the changes, if any?.



It can be an article about the old Mitsumi ball or the iconic Logitech MX1000, about new devices, keyboards, headsets, etc.

Your best Logitech-related wins.



Tell us about how you won the Dota championship of your faculty, or how you and your friends played Mortal Kombat all night long, or how you immediately felt the difference in Need for Speed when you switched from the keyboard to your first Logitech steering wheel.

How do you see the development of the gaming industry in the coming years, what changes can we expect?.



How will Meta and Apple’s AR glasses change the world of the gaming industry, and can we expect other major brands to launch similar products in the near future? Which games will become more popular than others. Maybe something unexpected will shoot up, like Palworld recently.

How to participate in the contest

Write a free-style story on the topics suggested above. For those who have not yet written texts or participated in previous contests for some reason, we will tell you how to do it.

First, you need to register by clicking the «Sign in» button in the upper right corner of the site. Then click «Create an account».

After registration, the button «Create post» will appear in the author’s profile, which leads to a convenient and understandable editor.

After you write an article, it goes for moderation and then appears in the site menu «Posts», and those articles that we particularly liked will appear on the main page of the site.

We remind you that articles for the contest should be sent to EXCLUSIVELY IN UKRAINIAN, since it is the one that maintains «Posts».

And it is important to observe rules, of course.

What articles are eligible for the contest

Real. The article can’t be about fictional equipment or events. We want to make sure that you have written about your experience and not translated text from third-party resources.

Unique. Copies of other people’s texts will not work, the article must be published for the first time on ITC.ua.

It is advisable not to use artificial intelligence and any kind of AI to create articles.

Otherwise, you have complete freedom: we do not limit the length of the material, the number of characters, or the choice of technology, as long as it meets the contest conditions.

Let’s not forget a few other important points. First of all, the language of author’s articles on ITC.ua is exclusively Ukrainian. Secondly, illustrative material and original visualizations significantly improve the quality of texts and increase the chances of winning. It happens that a person forgot to add the main image, or somehow inserted the photo into the text crookedly. However, some authors send their material without any photos at all. Please do not do this.

We are extremely pleased that so many people write articles, comment, and read the authors’ articles — it is very inspiring, gives us strength, inspiration to work, improve, develop, and delight you with new contests with nice gifts.

Thank you for continuing to write original articles on ITC!

We wish you inspiration and success!