Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares for the third time in a month — this time for $2 billion

Meanwhile, total sales in February reached $6 billion.

According to the documents, reviewed by CNBC, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has sold about $2.03 billion of his company’s stock over the past few days — and $6 billion in total during February.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bezos sold approximately $12 million worth of shares — at an average price of $169.50 per share.

The sales are in line with the company’s trading plan, which came into effect in November. In total, the billionaire may eventually sell up to 50 million Amazon shares (the $2 billion amount covered about 12 million shares — the same amount he sold the week before).

The February sales mark the first time Bezos has sold shares since May 2021, when he has resigned as CEO of Amazon.

In November, Jeff announced that he would leave Seattle and move to Miami to be closer to his space company Blue Origin, as well as the family of his fiancée Lauren Sanchez. The move will also potentially save him hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes on the sale of shares.

Bezos is currently ranked third in the world’s richest people, according to Forbes — with a fortune of $191.4 billion. Bernard Arnault ($223.1 billion) and Elon Musk ($205.5 billion) are in second and third place.