Joel Schrödinger — Helldivers 2 players spotted a cheat trail in a recent viral APC video

Do you remember Joel — the master of Helldivers 2, capable of influencing the course of the intergalactic struggle for democracy? Recently, a rather curious situation happened to the players of the sensational cooperative action game.

Helldivers 2 players have definitely seen the recent video with the unexpected appearance of the demiurge Joel in the middle of a fierce battle, who threw an inaccessible armored car to the players for rescue and just as suddenly disappeared. The video went viral quickly, so it was probably seen not only by those in the know, but also by those who didn’t — judging by the numerous posts on social media «Who is Joel» and the wave of memes/jokes around the lively discussions. Here is the video:

The story has a sequel: turned out to bethat he is not really Joel, but rather one of the other Joels pretending to be a real game master. It is likely that the other Joels are having the time of their lives and creating clones as best they can. But there is another (speculative conspiracy) theory — there are rumors that all these other Joels are actually part of a cunning master plan by the real Joel. What do you think, which of these theories do you think is more plausible — or do you have your own?

As for Helldivers 2, the Arrowhead game is consistently in the top of the most popular on Steam and remains one of the best-selling releases of 2024 — sales of the cooperative shooter have already exceeded 8 million copies and interest in it «continues to grow every week», reported a week and a half ago, an analyst at TD Cowen.