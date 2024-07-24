Kevin Feige on Iron Man’s return to the MCU: «It’s possible, if you’re careful»

Kevin Feige said in an interview with DiscussingFilm that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the new Marvel movie «Deadpool and Wolverine» proves that it is also possible to find ways for Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man or Captain America, respectively.

«That’s the key, isn’t it? How do you do it in a way that preserves what was there before and in a great way? And we’ve spent, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine,» said Feige when asked about the return of Downey and Evans. «So, what happens next? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we’ve, I think, figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [«Deadpool and Wolverine»] is a great sign that it can be done — if you’re very careful».

Robert Downey and Chris Evans have left the «Avengers» franchise after the 2019 film «Avengers: Endgame». In particular, Robert Downey’s character Tony Stark / Iron Man died. But also Logan/Wolverine, whom Jackman played repeatedly in various films of the «X-Men» franchise, died in the 2017 film «Logan». But this did not prevent him from reviving the popular character in the new film «Deadpool and Wolverine», which is being released tomorrow in Ukrainian cinemas.

Jackman has never been interested in returning as the character, as it would risk interfering with the legacy of the «Logan» movie. The actor assured fans from the minute it was announced that he would return to Wolverine that he would not mess up the «Logan» timeline. In «Deadpool and Wolverine», Jackman plays a different version of Wolverine than the one that made him a global superstar. So maybe the same will be true for Downey and Iron Man in the future.

Previously, Kevin Feige stated that the company was not going to «cancel» Tony Stark’s death. However, a few months ago, he himself Robert Downey saidthat «would love to» return to Marvel movies because «It’s part of my DNA». It was also reported that more than 60 Marvel characters may return in the movie «Avengers 5». It is likely that they will include such popular characters as Iron Man and Captain America played by Chris Evans.

Source: variety