Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 got a new trailer — lots of medieval life and combat elements

At Summer Game Fest 2024, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 received a new trailer that shows many characters, story, and some elements of the combat system.

The game by Warhorse Studios was announced in Aprilsix years after the release of the first game. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will take place in 15th-century Bohemia and tell the story of Henry’s adventures.

In the trailer, you can see medieval cruelty, crimes, punishments, feasts, and even a hint of an indecent scene. And of course, there are fights, lots of fights.

The first-person combat footage seems good, but short. There is a fight on horseback and one-on-one. Also shown are a variety of weapons with which to fight enemies, from axes to bows and pistols, which gives the player a lot of choice.

There is still no confirmed release window for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release window. The game will be released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and is expected to be released in 2024.

Source: GamesRadar