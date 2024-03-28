«Kyivstar» raises prices — from April 9, the monthly fee for 20+ subscription tariffs will increase by an average of 30%

«Kyivstar» announced new wave updating of tariffs, which will also affect subscriptions — this time, the terms and conditions of those that have not been updated since last year and earlier will be revised. The new terms and conditions for more than 20 tariffs will come into effect on April 9.

Changes in the terms of some subscription tariffs and contracts «Kyivstar» reported on the website on March 26 is as non-transparent as possible — the operator emphasizes «content updates» without proper information about actual changes and service price increases. For some subscription tariffs, the terms and conditions change from April 9, 2024, for contract tariffs and business customers — c May 1, 2024. Subscribers have already started receiving «letters of happiness» SMS with details of the new terms and conditions and the current price, which must be sent at least 7 days before the changes are implemented.

«We are responsible for the mission of providing communications in the difficult conditions of a full-scale war, in which our country and citizens have been living for more than 2 years. To offer our subscribers more opportunities to communicate with their loved ones and to continue investing in the expansion and cyber security of the network, we are updating the content and terms of service». «Kyivstar»

Traditionally, the operator sweetens the bitter pill of price increases by increasing the volume of services in these tariffs: it promises more mobile Internet, minutes for calls, and services such as Superpowers or Roaming like at home. Unfortunately, the operator did not provide a complete list of tariffs with changes in terms and conditions, but it is available on the MZU Telegram channel.

Tariffs «Kyivstar», which will change the cost from April 9

Your New — from 55 to 100 UAH

No limits lite — from 75 to 100 UAH

Kyivstar Comfort 2018 — from 100 to 150 UAH

YOUR Favorite — from 95 to 150 UAH

Kyivstar Comfort — from 135 to 175 UAH

The world is connected — from 125 to 175 UAH

Kyivstar Always Online 2019 — from 125 to 175 UAH

Kyivstar online+ 2019 — from 125 to 175 UAH

Bezlim Social Networks — from 135 to 175 UAH

YOUR Breakthrough — from 135 to 175 UAH

Delicious Cost — 125 to 175 UAH

Delicious 2020 — from 150 to 200 UAH

Communication without limits — from 160 to 200 UAH

Love UA Cost — from 150 to 200 UAH

Online without limits — from 175 to 225 UAH

YOUR Choice — from 175 to 225 UAH

Communication without Borders 2019 — from 225 to 275 UAH

Entertainment without limits — from 225 to 275 UAH

Bezlim Video — from 250 to 300 UAH

YOUR Optimum — from 250 to 300 UAH

Maximum Bezlim+ 2019 — and 250 to 300 UAH

Delicious Bezlim — from 150 to 200 UAH

Give More! — from 200 to 250 UAH

We compared it to the list of archive tariffs on the website «Kyivstar» and found a few screenshots of SMS from subscribers (below), which confirm the changes and are somewhat puzzled by some of the wording.

New terms of payment for services outside the tariff

Separately, «Kyivstar» warns about the unification of payment terms for additional service packages after using the basic one, such as Internet, calls and SMS. Previously, after using the tariffed gigabytes, a subscriber had to pay UAH 10 for each additional 100 MB. Now, for UAH 20, the company will provide unlimited Internet for the rest of the day.

For more details about the changes, subscribers can call 477*9 or use the app My Kyivstar. The operator notes that instead of the company’s offer, customers can always choose any other product from the current line that better meets their needs in terms of the scope of services and cost.

Last week, «Kyivstar» published its financial report for 2023 — the first after the December cyberattack. The operator recorded a loss of revenue of UAH 700 million ($24 million) and 200 thousand subscribers.