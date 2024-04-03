«Kyivstar TV» launched movies and TV series from Amazon with Ukrainian voice acting

The «Kyivstar TV» platform now offers video content from Amazon with Ukrainian dubbing. Thanks to this, Ukrainians can legally watch movies and TV series in Ukrainian created on demand by Amazon Prime.

The platform will offer 11 movies and 3 TV series. Some of them are already available for viewing. In particular, you can now watch the first season of the series «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel». In total, viewers will be able to watch 5 seasons, which will appear on the platform gradually.

Also on «Kyivstar TV» you can watch such Amazon movies as dramatic fantasy «Bliss», romantic horror movie with Timothée Chalamet «With Bones», romance «Trip to America 2», action thriller «7500» and sci-fi action movie «War of Tomorrow».

It is noted that «Kyivstar TV» has invested in its own Ukrainian dubbing of Amazon movies and TV series, which is carried out by 1+1 Production.

«Ukrainian-language content has always been and remains a priority for Kyivstar TV. We are a leader among OTT platforms in terms of the amount of content produced in Ukraine and try to provide our users with high-quality voice-over of international content. Kyivstar TV always has something new for the Ukrainian viewer, no matter what genres and topics it is,» commented Pavlo Rybak, CEO of «Kyivstar TV».

You can watch Amazon movies and TV shows from your smartphone, laptop, tablet or Smart TV. To do this, you need to download the appropriate application and subscribe to «Kyivstar TV» under the «Basic», «Family» or «Premium HD» packages.