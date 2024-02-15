Lara Croft in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered «rendered» by Russians

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered was created not only by the original developers, but also by Aspyr, a company with quite significant Russian roots. It also acted as a publisher.

Aspyr яка видає цю гру є дочірньою компанією російської Saber Interactive заснованої росіянами у США і яка має офіс Saber Russia що зараз розробляє гру Space Marine II по Warhammer 40K. Я НЕ закликаю НЕ купувати Tomb Raider. Просто зауважую, може для когось це дуже важливо. https://t.co/eL6dcaSkX3 — HoFTeR (@HoFTeR_) January 17, 2024

TG channel Padon transmits that although Aspyr is an American company, it is a subsidiary of Saber Interactive, founded by Russians and having an active office Saber Russia.

ТА ЙОБ ТВОЮ МАТЬ! ремастер робили Aspyr (яка належить російській (кіпрсько-американсько-вірменській) Saber… Таке відчууття що нам українську в ігри росіяни додають більше ніж інші західні компанії… Хоча чого "відчуття", вони на цьому заробляють бо продабть мову "пакетом" =( https://t.co/JsmnWwszhf — ДоброДУШНИЙ Ед (@Dobrodushnyi_Ed) February 13, 2024

It also became known that at least 2 participants from the Russian website (and YouTube channel) stopgame were directly involved in the development of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.

In addition, they were included in the credits.

This explains why the Russian voice acting appeared, which was not in the original games. The Ukrainian one «has» only received textual localization. This time, the Russians have found a really effective way to break into the gaming industry. Due to the nostalgic feelings of many people in the civilized world, games have a good chance of making money, including a large number of reviews on leading websites, such as The Verge.