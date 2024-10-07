League of Legends players turned out to be the smartest among gamers, — research

A recent survey of more than 1,000 gamers found that League of Legends players League of Legends (LoL) is a massively multiplayer online battle-oriented action (MOBA) game developed by Riot Games. The game was released in 2009 and has since become one of the most popular eSports disciplines in the world. have the highest level of intelligence among video game fans.

About WhichBingo conducted a study with the support of a team of psychologists. The participants took an intelligence quotient (IQ) test designed specifically to rank the mental abilities of gamers.

According to the results, the average IQ of League of Legends players is 120.4 points. Black Myth: Wukong fans took the second place with 119.8. Baldur’s Gate 3 fans rounded out the top three with an IQ of 117.9. Counter-Strike and Elden Ring players are also among the five smartest.

Players of various games occupied the middle of the rating. In particular, Battlefield 2042 fans have an average IQ of 105.8, Escape from Tarkov — 104.2, Deadlock — 108.7, and Genshin Impact — 106.8.

The lowest IQ scores were found in FC 24 and Rocket League players — about 90 points. Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 ranked 18th with an average IQ of 95.3.

The researchers noted a trend: the more complex the game, the higher the average IQ of its players. Games with complex competitive mechanics and intricate metagame require more mental effort to master and enjoy.

Source: Insider gaming