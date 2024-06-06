The Korean actor dreamed of playing in the «Acolyte» series because he grew up watching «Star Wars», so he became more active in learning English.

Lee Jong-jae, best known for his role as Song Gi-hoon in «The Squid Game», has now taken his acting talent to a galaxy far, far away, playing in Leslie Gedland’s new show «Star Wars: Acolytes» as Master Sol, who helps Amandla Stenberg’s character solve a series of crimes.

In an interview dedicated to the show’s debut, Lee said that he grew up watching «Star Wars», so getting the role of the Jedi master was beyond his wildest dreams.