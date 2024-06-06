The Korean actor dreamed of playing in the «Acolyte» series because he grew up watching «Star Wars», so he became more active in learning English.
Lee Jong-jae, best known for his role as Song Gi-hoon in «The Squid Game», has now taken his acting talent to a galaxy far, far away, playing in Leslie Gedland’s new show «Star Wars: Acolytes» as Master Sol, who helps Amandla Stenberg’s character solve a series of crimes.
In an interview dedicated to the show’s debut, Lee said that he grew up watching «Star Wars», so getting the role of the Jedi master was beyond his wildest dreams.
«I don’t think there were any little boys of that period who didn’t play with Star Wars figures». I was definitely one of them,» the actor told RadioTimes. «I did a lot of research and studied all these Jedi of the past to build my character».
For Lee, the role of Master Sol was his first in English — and the actor admitted that in order to look convincing on screen, he had to improve his knowledge.
«Learning English was definitely a huge challenge in preparing for this role,» he says. «However, I had two incredible teachers who helped me along the way. They spent a lot of time teaching me how to speak English down to the last detail».
Despite the fact that the show started only a few days ago (the first two episodes are currently available on Disney+, the rest will be released every Tuesday), the actor talked about a potential sequel.
«I think the audience will want to see Season 2,» Li said, hinting at a long story.
Meanwhile, the sequel to another series starring Lee will be released this year — the second season of «Squid Game» has been filmed, and is expected on Netflix at the end of 2024.
«I think the script for the second season is even more interesting than the first, and there will be a new set of characters as well. That’s why I think the audience will be delighted», — the actor added.
Currently, the series’ scores are «Acolyte» on Rotten Tomatoes The movie’s ratings are very controversial: critics gave it a 93% rating, while the audience gave it a disastrous 34%.