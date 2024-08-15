Legendary Diablo is now available in the browser — feel the nostalgia

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The original version of the cult game Diablo, released in 1996, is now fully playable in an Internet browser, retaining its unique atmosphere.

Enthusiasts from the devilution team and developer GalaXyHaXz recreated the source code of the Diablo game, which made it possible to run it in a browser. Players can enjoy the classic by going to link and choose between importing an existing save file or a free trial.

Although Diablo 2 is considered the best game in many ways, especially after the release of Diablo 2 Resurrected, the atmosphere of the first part remains unsurpassed. Walking through the lunar Tristram to the accompaniment of guitar arpeggios creates a unique feeling that will be remembered for a long time.

The ability to play Diablo on a weak work laptop through a browser seems surreal, especially for those who remember how in 1996 you needed a powerful computer to run the game. For those who have never played the original Diablo, this is a great opportunity to get acquainted with the genre classic. And veterans will be able to plunge into nostalgia and feel the atmosphere that made this game legendary again.

Blizzard North released Diablo in 1996, revolutionizing the action-RPG genre. The game immersed players in the gloomy world of Sanctuary, where brave heroes fight hordes of demons in dungeons. Thanks to its atmospheric graphics, addictive gameplay and random item generation system, Diablo quickly won the hearts of players. Setting new standards in the genre, it influenced the development of many future games and launched a cult series that continues to captivate gamers around the world.

Source: Gamesradar

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.