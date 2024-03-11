Lego and Nintendo to release a Mario Kart themed set in 2025

Lego and Nintendo will release a Mario Kart themed set, but we will have to wait until 2025. The companies announced the upcoming addition to their joint line in a short teaser released on the eve of Mario Day (March 10).

Apart from the date, there is no specific information, only the slogan Ready, Set, Go! Meanwhile, Lego has three more sets to release by then, which will add to the Super Mario collection: Bowser Express Train, King Boo’s Haunted Mansion, and Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle.

These three sets will be available from August 1 this year at a price of $64 to $120, the most expensive of which is — «Bowser’s Express Train».