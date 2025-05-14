Lenovo Legion and LOQ laptops with NVIDIA RTX 5050 appeared in stores for $1500 and up

Lenovo laptops are the first to feature NVIDIA RTX 5050 graphics cards. The price is significantly higher than the recommended price for laptops with RTX 5060.

Back in January, several manufacturers confirmed that NVIDIA would eventually release an ultra-budget Blackwell mobile graphics card, but the first laptops appeared only 5 months later.

NVIDIA plans to release the RTX 5060 for desktops and laptops in six days. It is likely that the RTX 5050 will appear along with it. NVIDIA has not yet officially confirmed this product, but the devices have already appeared in some stores’ catalogs and on manufacturers’ websites.

In particular, Lenovo will offer RTX 5050 in new Legion laptops and LOQ. These are relatively affordable configurations, though not budget-friendly. Prices range from £1150 to £1350, which corresponds to the $1500-1800 range. It’s worth noting that this is quite expensive, as laptops with RTX 5060 are expected to be priced at $1100 or more.

Both Lenovo laptops are equipped with 13th-generation Intel Core i5 HX processors. The RTX 5050 is confirmed to have 8 GB of memory, like the RTX 5060. A well-known informant @momomo_us confirms the type of built-in memory GDDR7.

There is uncertainty about the desktop NVIDIA RTX 5050. Observers expect that this may be the first model with a GB207 or GB206 GPU with a reduced number of cores.

Source: VideoCardz