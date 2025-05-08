Lenovo unveils Legion 9i laptops with Core Ultra 9 275HX and 3D imaging — support for Cyberpunk 2077 and 30 well-known games

It seems that manufacturers want to revive 3D imaging technology. The 10th generation Lenovo Legion 9i laptops offer support for Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth: Wukong, and many other games.

The 18″ display has a 4K resolution and only supports 2D or 3D. Gaming laptops are equipped with NVIDIA RTX 5090 graphics card and Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. Maximum configurations have up to 192 GB of RAM and up to 8 TB of SSD. Four RAM slots and four SSD slots are available.

Special screen

The optional 2D/3D display (LCD is indicated in the specifications) operates at a resolution of 3840 x 2400 and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz in 2D mode or 1920 x 1200 in 3D. The screen supports 440 Hz refresh rates when playing 2D content at 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Viewing 3D content on the Legion 9i does not require glasses, as the screen provides eye tracking and has a lenticular lens array for 3D playback. Lenovo claims that the Legion 9i is designed for game developers, visual artists and 3D professionals, as well as for discerning gamers. The 3D content software supports 30 games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth: Wukong, Forza Horizon 5, Genshin Impact, and God of War Ragnarök.

«Lenovo 3D Studio also supports 3D viewing for a variety of video, image, and streaming formats in either vertical or horizontal layout,», — Lenovo said in a press release.

Features

Display 18″, 4K (3840 x 2400), 16:10, 240 Hz, 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, 540 nits, HDR 400, Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, TUV 18″ 4K 2D (3840 x 2400), 2K 3D (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 240 Hz 4K, 440 Hz FHD, 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, 540 nits 2D, 500 nits 3D, HDR 400, Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, TUV Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Video card GeForce RTX 5090, 24 GB GDDR7, 175 W RAM DDR5 5200MT/S: 64 GB (2 x 32 GB), DDR5 4000MT/S: 192 GB (4 x 48 GB) SSD PCIe 5 up to 1 x 2 TB M.2 2280, PCIe 4 up to 1 x 2 TB M.2 2280, 3x PCIe 4, 1x PCIe 5 Power supply Up to 99.99 Watt-hours, 400 W Connectors Left side: 1 X USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 2, Always on USB 5V2A), 1 X RJ45, 2 X Thunderbolt 5 (up to 120Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.0 140W), 1 X Audio Combo Jack Right side: 2 X USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 2), 1 X USB Type C® (USB 3.2 Gen 2), 1 X eShutter Button, 1 X SD Card Reader 4.0 Outputs: 1 X DC In, 1 X HDMI 2.1 Wireless connections 2×2 Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750x, Bluetooth 5.4 Speakers 6 speakers (2 dual woofer, 2 tweeter) Cameras 5 MP F2.0, 5 MP F1.6 (3D) Dimensions, weight, color 403 x 296.5 x 23.9-27.95 mm, 3.5 kg, Carbon Black

According to the press release, the new Lenovo Legion 9i will be available from June 2025 at an expected starting price of €4499. Full pricing information will be published later.

Sources: Lenovo, The Verge