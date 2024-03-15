Less than 1%. The Ministry of Digital Transformation has clarified the number of booked IT jobs

As of March 15, more than 2,600 IT specialists from about 200 companies have been booked through the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Ukraine.

About reported DOU, based on data provided by the Ministry’s representatives.

Another 2,600 specialists are being approved by the General Staff and the Ministry of Economy.

According to the IT Ukraine Association, which presented the latest research during the presentation, there are approximately 346 thousand IT professionals in Ukraine. Thus, the share of those booked right now is 0.75%.

For comparison — in January of this year, 3498 IT specialists were booked. Of these, about 1500 specialists had repeat bookings.

The most common way for a company to book employees is to obtain the status of an enterprise critical to the functioning of the economy. This status is granted to a company for a year, and to extend the status, it is necessary to submit the necessary documents again.

In total, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has recognized 368 IT companies as critical to the economy.

In the future, the number of booked companies may increase. But only if the new reservation scheme from the Cabinet of Ministers is approved. The new concept sets out the mechanisms for mandatory and optional booking for businesses.

In particular, they will be able to book in: