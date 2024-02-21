lifecell launches new bundles with unlimited internet for YouTube, Spotify, Telegram and other services — up to 37% off

lifecell in unbridled pursuit poach Kyivstar and Vodafone Ukraine are trying to come up with new offers for their subscribers. In a new attempt to do so, the operator has launched a range of services with conditionally unlimited internet for certain popular services — social networks, messengers and streaming media. These are separate packages for 90 and 180 days, which are offered with savings of up to 37% compared to purchase 4-week service packages separately.

What new services does lifecell offer?

The new services, according to lifecell, are specially designed for subscribers who are used to spending a lot of time online, communicating and having fun. In total, the operator offers six new services:

«Online communication. Premium L package» for 90 days for UAH 120 and «Online communication. Premium XL package» for 180 days for 200 UAH — unlimited Internet traffic when using social networks and messengers Facebook, Instagram, X, Viber, WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Signal. Code for ordering — *244#

«TikTok Unlimited L» for 90 days for UAH 120 and «TikTok Unlimited XL» for 180 days for 200 UAH —unlimited Internet traffic on TikTok for the period of validity of the service package. Code for ordering — *305#

«Video+Music Unlimited L» for 90 days for UAH 120 and «Video+Music Unlimited XL» for 180 days for UAH 200 — unlimited Internet traffic to YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Shazam and TuneIn Radio for the period of validity of the service package. Ordering code — *303#.

An important nuance that the operator does not mention in the press release but mentions in the full description on the website — unlimited internet (via 2G (EDGE), 3G or 4G depending on the coverage) is conditional: The first 30 GB are provided without any speed limit, then — at speeds up to 1 Mbps, without any traffic limit. This is generally a well-established practice among operators, and not only Ukrainian ones. Yes, it’s a bit of a consolation, but just keep these conditions in mind when deciding whether to order the service.

Detailed terms and conditions for each package service — are available on the official website.