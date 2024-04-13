Lossless in Spotify is coming: the program code contains references to lossless audio in the new Music Pro feature

Uncompressed music may still appear in Spotify along with the app mentioned in the program. Snippets of code in the latest versions of Spotify for Android give hope that lossless will be launched in the near future without any losses to the company.

For three years, there have been rumors of a Spotify Hi-Fi subscription option, then rumors of Premium tariff plan — it looks like Spotify has changed its strategy again. The code indicates that lossless audio will be included in the Music Pro app, which will also include DJ remixing features. So, Music Pro — is not another plan on its own, but some kind of additional feature for Spotify Premium.

User Reddit Hypixely found the code. In the screenshots, you can see fragments that indicate the implementation of lossless. The references are very direct: «lossless», «24-bit and 44.1 kHz music».

Interestingly, Spotify is also planning some kind of headphone optimization feature that uses «patented» technology to improve sound for specific models, with Apple’s AirPods being mentioned in the code. Hypixely also believes that Music Pro will allow advanced library filtering (by mood, genre, etc.). Spotify is increasingly promoting artificial intelligence playlists, but it is unknown whether they will be part of the Music Pro add-on.

Source: The Verge