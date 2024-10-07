Lviv woman fined UAH 70,000 for online masturbation call under police surveillance

To catch the «offender», a special «agent» was involved, who watched the sex session under the supervision of law enforcement.

According to the publication dev.ua, citing the verdict of the Lychakiv District Court, a resident of Lviv region was fined for «distributing a pornographic video product» online.

The total fine amounted to 4000 tax-free minimum incomes — or UAH 68,000.

The verdict itself looks quite creative: it includes «use of erotic elements with demonstration of genitals and foreign objects», «masturbatory actions», and «violation of generally accepted rules of shyness».

However, the most interesting thing about the text is that the Lviv woman demonstrated all of the above actions in front of a person who «confidentially cooperated with law enforcement agencies» — the same person paid the account «of the offender» $385 (15,000 UAH) through the RocketFlue payment service from his own USDT cryptocurrency wallet. Moreover, the woman received only 30% of the amount, while the remaining 70% was earned by the service itself).