News WTF 10-07-2024 at 16:46 comment views icon

Lviv woman fined UAH 70,000 for online masturbation call under police surveillance

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Lviv woman fined UAH 70,000 for online masturbation call under police surveillance

To catch the «offender», a special «agent» was involved, who watched the sex session under the supervision of law enforcement.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

According to the publication dev.ua, citing the verdict of the Lychakiv District Court, a resident of Lviv region was fined for «distributing a pornographic video product» online.

The total fine amounted to 4000 tax-free minimum incomes — or UAH 68,000.

The verdict itself looks quite creative: it includes «use of erotic elements with demonstration of genitals and foreign objects», «masturbatory actions», and «violation of generally accepted rules of shyness».

However, the most interesting thing about the text is that the Lviv woman demonstrated all of the above actions in front of a person who «confidentially cooperated with law enforcement agencies» — the same person paid the account «of the offender» $385 (15,000 UAH) through the RocketFlue payment service from his own USDT cryptocurrency wallet. Moreover, the woman received only 30% of the amount, while the remaining 70% was earned by the service itself).

Що думаєте про цю статтю?
Голосів:
Файно є
Файно є
Йой, най буде!
Йой, най буде!
Трясця!
Трясця!
Ну такої...
Ну такої...
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send