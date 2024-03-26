MacPaw releases updated ClearVPN with one-click activation of online security and privacy

The Ukrainian company MacPaw has announced the release of a new version of ClearVPN — a VPN solution for anonymous connection. This version has an updated user interface. Now you just need to press one button to activate the service, and ClearVPN’s intelligent algorithm will automatically select the best server for a fast, reliable, and secure connection.

ClearVPN works on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows devices. The program allows you to connect to servers in more than 45 countries, providing online protection, access to Ukrainian and global content, and safe use of public Wi-Fi. The new version of the program has a redesigned interface and several other innovations and improvements:

Algorithm «Optimal Connection», which determines the best server for the user’s needs, based on factors such as location, distance to servers, service availability, server load

Data encryption using modern security protocols

Adherence to a strict no-logs policy

Widgets for iOS and macOS to instantly connect to a VPN

Integration with Siri Shortcuts to automate VPNs based on user scenarios

ClearWeb is a new Chrome extension from ClearVPN to block ads and online trackers.

The program is available in English, Ukrainian, Spanish, French and German. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, ClearVPN has been completely free for Ukrainians from anywhere in the world, including the occupied territories, using verification via «Diya.Signature». The subscription allows you to use the program on up to 6 devices. Users can download ClearVPN from: