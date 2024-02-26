«Madame Web» still hasn’t reached the debut box office of «Morbius» on the second weekend

Attention to Sony’s film starring Dakota Johnson as a psychic and three female spiders dropped sharply in the second weekend.

After two weeks in theaters, «Madame Web» added $6 million domestically and $10.5 million internationally, bringing its total to $35.45 million in domestic box office and $77.4 million worldwide. Compared to the opening weekend in the USA, this represents a 61% drop.

Interestingly, after 11 days in theaters, Sony’s new film has yet to reach the level of «Morbius» — the 2022 film that once held the status of the lowest grossing Marvel superhero movie. «Morbius» earned $83.9 million in its opening weekend before falling short and bringing its total box office to a modest $167.5 million.

In addition to Johnson, «Madame Web» also features Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. In the story, paramedic Cassandra Webb receives the gift of clairvoyance after a traumatic incident and tries to protect three teenage superheroes from a mysterious enemy.

Meanwhile, rating on Rotten Tomatoes for «Madame Web» duplicated the audience’s sentiments — with 12% from critics and 56% from the audience. Collider in its review called the movie «extremely exhausting» criticizing the «gray visuals and simple dialogues».