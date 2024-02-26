News Movie 02-26-2024 at 16:49 comment views icon

«Madame Web» still hasn’t reached the debut box office of «Morbius» on the second weekend

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer at ITC.ua

«Madame Web» still hasn’t reached the debut box office of «Morbius» on the second weekend

Attention to Sony’s film starring Dakota Johnson as a psychic and three female spiders dropped sharply in the second weekend.

After two weeks in theaters, «Madame Web» added $6 million domestically and $10.5 million internationally, bringing its total to $35.45 million in domestic box office and $77.4 million worldwide. Compared to the opening weekend in the USA, this represents a 61% drop.

Interestingly, after 11 days in theaters, Sony’s new film has yet to reach the level of «Morbius» — the 2022 film that once held the status of the lowest grossing Marvel superhero movie. «Morbius» earned $83.9 million in its opening weekend before falling short and bringing its total box office to a modest $167.5 million.

In addition to Johnson, «Madame Web» also features Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. In the story, paramedic Cassandra Webb receives the gift of clairvoyance after a traumatic incident and tries to protect three teenage superheroes from a mysterious enemy.

Meanwhile, rating on Rotten Tomatoes for «Madame Web» duplicated the audience’s sentiments — with 12% from critics and 56% from the audience. Collider in its review called the movie «extremely exhausting» criticizing the «gray visuals and simple dialogues».


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send