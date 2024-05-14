NVIDIA and MediaTek are developing an ARM processor for PCs — Apple’s M4 competitor will be released in 2025, with an official announcement in June

Taiwanese edition Economic News Daily says MediaTek will join forces with NVIDIA to develop an AI-enabled PC processor. The Arm-based architecture is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. The collaboration between MediaTek and NVIDIA and the latter’s entry into the ARM PC processor market could significantly change the market. The new chip will compete with Apple’s M4 processors.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will visit Taiwan at the Taipei International Computer Exhibition COMPUTEX on June 2. During this visit, MediaTek plans to reveal details about the development of the processor. Both parties will leverage their respective strengths: combining NVIDIA’s powerful GPUs with MediaTek’s ARM architecture development expertise will reduce processor development time and provide an energy-efficient and high-performance AI-enabled PC solution.

The processor will be manufactured on TSMC’s 3-nm process technology. The development is expected to be completed in the third quarter, followed by testing in the next quarter, and mass production will start in the first half of 2025.

Website Wccftech adds that the estimated cost of the new chip is — $300. He also notes that earlier financial analyst Dan Nystedt wrote that TSMC will use CoWoS (Chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) packaging for the processor jointly developed by MediaTek and NVIDIA.

The new chip can be expected to deliver outstanding performance in graphics and AI, as NVIDIA is the clear leader in both areas. MediaTek’s latest smartphone processor features Problems with cooling and trottingBut for laptops and PCs with more powerful cooling systems, this is not such a big deal.

NVIDIA and MediaTek have already started working together in the automotive sector almost a year ago. The goal is to create an automotive chip with improved graphics and AI capabilities.