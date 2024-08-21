Mafia: The Old Country returns to its roots: prequel set in Sicily of the early 1900s announced

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Hangar 13 has unveiled a new Mafia game that will take players to early 20th century Sicily and promises to return to the basics that fans of the franchise love so much.

The developers announced Mafia: The Old Country during the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation. The new part of the series will be a prequel to the previous three games.

The game’s trailer demonstrates a wide arsenal that players can use against opponents. Among the presented types are a massive knife, a deadly pistol and a double-barreled shotgun.

Hangar 13 president Nick Baines commented that the new game will return «to the roots of what fans love about the Mafia franchise» by offering «a deep linear narrative».

The developers promised to reveal more details about Mafia: The Old Country in December 2024. This suggests that the game may appear at The Game Awards, which traditionally takes place in December.

Publisher 2K announced on Twitter that the release of Mafia: The Old Country is scheduled for release in 2025. The game will be released along with other upcoming projects of the company, including Borderlands 4.

New Mafia: The Old Country on Steam here.

