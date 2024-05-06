Magura V5 naval drone destroys occupants’ speedboat in Crimea – operation conducted by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has conducted another successful operation to demilitarize the occupants. The Group 13 unit destroyed a speedboat of the Russian invaders with the help of Magura V5 maritime strike drone.

GUR published posted on its Telegram channel a video of a Magura V5 marine drone striking an enemy speedboat. The effective destruction of the invaders’ military equipment took place in the Narrow Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

«As the fear of Ukrainian attacks forces the occupiers to hide large Black Sea Fleet ships away from the peninsula, combat operations continue against high-speed maneuverable Russian warships illegally located in Ukrainian territorial waters of Crimea», the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine noted.

Earlier, using Magura V5 strike marine drones, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed the Russian ships «Caesar Kunikov», «Ivanivets», «Sergey Kotov», «Akula» and «Serna», and damaged the ship «Ivan Khurs».

As a reminder, the Magura V5 is a multi-purpose surface ship capable of performing a variety of tasks. These can include surveillance, reconnaissance, patrolling, search and rescue, mine countermeasures, maritime security, and combat missions. The hydrodynamic hull and sleek profile of the V5 allow the drone to move stealthily with excellent maneuverability.

Characteristics of Magura V5: