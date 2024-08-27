Many new car technologies «are not needed» by drivers – survey

Over the past 10-15 years, automakers have implemented many new technologies and auxiliary functions in their cars. They are designed to make the driver’s life easier and make traveling safer and more comfortable. But the question is, do drivers really need all of them? According to a JD Power survey, perhaps not.

Advanced technologies in cars are expected to solve real-world problems, and too many technologies simply don’t. For example, drivers generally appreciate advanced driver assistance systems, known in the industry as ADAS; blind spot monitoring solves a real problem. But how often is an automated parking system used? The JD Power Tech Experience Survey found that systems that partially automate driving, even the most advanced hands-free systems, are not perceived by drivers as very useful.

For example, automakers have recently begun to increase the number of displays in cars. In addition to the central panel of the infotainment system, an additional screen is installed for the front passenger. The results of the study show that many owners have negative opinions about passenger screens, and note that «dealers have difficulty teaching new owners how to use the main infotainment system screen, let alone the second» one.

Other examples of new technologies that solve a non-existent problem include facial recognition, fingerprint scanners, and gesture controls. They create inconvenience rather than solve the problem. For example, when gesturing too much, a BMW driver with gesture recognition may accidentally turn the audio system up to full volume.

But not every new innovation has been met with condemnation. JD Power says that AI-based features such as smart climate control have quickly gained popularity.

«A strong advanced technology strategy is critical for all vehicle manufacturers, and many innovative technologies are meeting customer needs,» said Kathleen Rizk, senior director of user experience and technology benchmarking at JD Power. «At the same time, this year’s study clearly shows that owners find some technologies to be of little use and/or annoying».

The market research company says its technical review is designed to help automakers decide where to invest their R&D resources.

Source: arstechnica