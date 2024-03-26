Mark Zuckerberg «recruits» Google DeepMind researchers through personal emails, — The Information

Meta CEO is looking for artificial intelligence talent.

Mark Zuckerberg writes personal emails to Google DeepMind AI specialists to lure them to Meta, writes The Information with reference to two people who viewed the message.

One of the interlocutors said that Zuckerberg wrote to the researchers that artificial intelligence was very important for Meta and expressed hope that they would join the company. Additionally, some candidates were offered jobs without interviews.

The aggressive recruitment efforts seem to be part of a concerted strategy aimed at turning Meta into a dominant player in the AI field. In January, Zuckerberg said that by the end of 2024, the company plans to have more than 340,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs (according to Raymond James analysts, Nvidia sells H100 chips for $25,000 to $30,000, and they can cost more than $40,000 on eBay — if Meta paid the minimum, it would spend about $9 billion on it), and that Meta’s computing infrastructure will contain «almost 600 thousand H100 computing equivalents if you include other GPUs».

Meta also aims to differentiate itself from competitors such as OpenAI with its open source approach — in July, the company released a public version of its large language model Llama 2.