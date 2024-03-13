Marvel fires the creator of the X-Men ’97 animated series a week before the premiere

Marvel Studios has fired Beau DeMaio, the creator of the upcoming animated series X-Men ’97, which will be released in a week on Disney+. DeMaio previously produced and wrote scripts for another Marvel show, «Moon Knight», and also worked on «The Witcher» and «Star Trek: A Strange New World».

The timing of DeMaio’s dismissal is unusual, given that X-Men ’97 is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20. DeMaio is considered the creator and executive producer of the entire first season of the series. He even finished writing the script for the upcoming second season and was in talks with his team about a third season, reports The Verge.

The parties have not yet commented on this dismissal. DeMaio appears to have deleted his Instagram account, which regularly posted news about his work with Marvel. Also, his «censored» OnlyFans account, which DeMaio created before starting work on «X-Men 97», is no longer active.

X-Men ’97 continues the storyline of the animated series X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997. The new series features the return of some of the original cast members, including Lenore Zann (who voices Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Chris Britton (Mr. Sinister) and Chris Potter (Gambit).