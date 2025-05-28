Marvel to lose $100 million on «Thunderbolts» — second worst MCU release after «Marvels»

Initially, the movie «Thunderbolts» is about a team of anti-heroes who become something like the new Avengers was positioned as a key element of the fifth phase of the MCU and a turning point in the universe with potential box office success. However, despite a strong marketing campaign and favorable first reviews, the reality was much worse.

According to World of Reel, since its release, «Thunderbolts» has earned $181 million in international and $174 million in domestic box office, so there are serious doubts whether the film will reach a total box office of at least $400 million. In previous calculations, specialized media cited the breakeven point of $500 million, so the film is expected to bring Marvel a loss of at least $100 million.

For comparison, the previous release «Captain America: Brave New World» earned $415 million for the studio — an amount that is not impressive by Marvel standards, but currently looks much stronger than its successor. Obviously, «Thunderbolts» will not be surpassed «Marvel» with Brie Larsonthat ended the year with a disastrous $205 million, but the title of the second worst release in the MCU is still quite confidently held.

«Thunderbolts» — this is a movie about a certain an anti-heroic replacement for the Avengers which is supposed to save the world (in fact, a version «Suicide Squad» DC in Marvel’s vision), which attracted Florence Pugh (Elena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), David Harbour (Scarlet Warden), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontainebleau) and others to the main roles.

It should be noted that the movie, in addition to contains a bunch of Russian characters, after its release, got into a scandal for its post-credits scene, which suggestedto christen the new «Avengers» as AvengerZ— with a reference to buzzers, or Generation Z (although for Ukrainians, this reference contains a completely different context that Disney did not take into account).

Earlier, Disney boss Bob Iger called «Thunderbolts» the first successful example of Marvel’s new strategy, which provides for creating fewer films with a focus on quality. If this is the case, it’s scary to imagine what’s coming next. This summer, another new Marvel movie — «The Fantastic Four: First steps»while the studio has only two film projects planned for 2026, «Spider-Man 4» and «Avengers: Judgment Day».