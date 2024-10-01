Failure «The Marvels» cost Disney a whopping $378 million — of which $100 million went to reshoots (leaked from the report)

The superhero film «The Marvels» starring Brie Larson «has achieved» the lowest box office performance in the history of the MCU and at the same time — one of the largest production budgets.

New data provided by the website World of Reel referring to a leak from a Disney report, say that the production of «The Marvels» cost $378 million — and it is one of the most expensive films in history. Moreover, $100 million of this amount was spent on the «first» round of reshoots (an interesting clarification that hints that there was a second round?).

For comparison: «Avengers: Infinity War» cost about $316-400 million, but also earned about $2 billion worldwide. Whereas the global box office of «The Marvels» is only $206 million, and the film barely reached the $84 million mark in the domestic box office

Earlier, Disney CEO Bob Iger found an outlier and blamed director Nia da Costa for the failure, saying that she needed outside help to improve the film, but that this could not be done due to the pandemic.

«There was insufficient supervision on the set by supervisors».

Nia Dacosta’s action-adventure film tells the story of three superheroes — Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambo, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel — who save the world while trying to cope with the exchange of superpowers.

In theaters «The Marvels» launched in early November with $46 million domestically as the MCU’s worst debut, while in the second weekend, ticket sales were down 78%, marking another «record» — biggest second-weekend drop for the franchise.

Overall, last year did not brought Disney no «billionaire films» (in 2019, there were as many as 7). Instead, 2024 started with much better results for the studio: «Deadpool and Wolverine», which was the only Marvel movie released this year, earned more than $1.3 billion worldwidewhile the Disney and Pixar collaboration, a sequel to the hit animated film «Inside Out», became the richest animated film in history with a box office of $1.5 billion (although the latter was not without scandals).