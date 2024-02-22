Massive outage of mobile operators in the US

On Thursday, a large number of users of the US mobile operator AT&T encountered problems when trying to make calls, send messages and contact emergency services. Communication problems are observed in major US cities, including San Francisco.

According to Downdetector, more than 73 thousand incidents were reported around 8:15 a.m. ET (15:15 Kyiv time), and the outage has lasted at least 5 hours.

AT&T reported that some of its customers have experienced outages and it is «urgently working» to restore service.

«We encourage you to use Wi-Fi telephony until the service is restored»,” the message says.

The outage affected people’s ability to contact emergency services by calling 911. Fire and police departments issued statements.

Moreover, users of all major operators in the United States have experienced cellular service disruptions. According to Downdetector, customers of Verizon, T-Mobile, and UScellular are also experiencing problems. Thus, the problem is global and not limited to AT&T alone.

T-Mobile and Verizon said that their networks are working normally, and the failure is potentially related to customers’ attempts to connect to other networks.

