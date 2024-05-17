«The paradox effect» ─ an action movie trailer starring Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko

In a month, the movie «The Paradox Effect» will be released in theaters. It is a mixture of action, action movie and thriller, starring Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko.

The movie «The Paradox Effect» tells the story of a former drug addict and now a mother who works several jobs to support her daughter. But one day she accidentally witnesses a murder. Now she is forced to cooperate with a corrupt police officer who has taken her daughter hostage. Paradoxically, he himself has crossed the line of the law just to save his son. So far, their interests are aligned, but it seems impossible to save both children.

The film was directed by Scott Weintrob in association with Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. The film stars Olga Kurylenko («Quantum of Solace», «Hitman»), Harvey Keitel («Pulp Fiction», «Hotel «Grand Budapest Hotel»») and others.

The film «The Paradox Effect» will be available in Ukrainian cinemas starting from June 27, 2024.