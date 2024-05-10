MEGOGO to hold AI Film Festival with prizes up to UAH 234k to select the best films created with the help of artificial intelligence

MEGOGO media service has announced the start of application process for the first artificial intelligence creative festival MEGOGO AI Film Festival. The main goal of the competition is to support the Ukrainian community of creators and popularize the use of AI technologies for film and animation.
To participate in the festival, you can submit short films, animated or animated videos created using various artificial intelligence tools.
The criteria for submitting video works include:
- Duration: 1 to 10 minutes
- Mandatory use of AI, in whole or in part
- Any genre, including animation for children
To participate in the MEGOGO AI Film Festival, you need to do the following:
- Download description and materials
- Specify the name of the team or author
- Consent to the transfer of rights to MEGOGO
- Fill out the form
Applications will be accepted for special page until June 10. The announcement of the winners based on the results of the judging and award ceremony will take place in the summer of 2024 at the Odesa International Film Festival.
The festival will select 4 winners and award cash prizes in the following categories:
- «Grand Prix» — 234,000 UAH
- «Gold» — UAH 117,000
- «Silver» — UAH 78,000
- «Bronze» — UAH 39,000
In addition, incentive prizes are also planned.
The works will be available on the MEGOGO media service.