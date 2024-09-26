News Devices 09-26-2024 at 09:01 comment views icon

Meta showed the «budget» Quest 3S headset — Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, 2.5 hours of battery life, and $300 price tag

Meta has officially unveiled its new Quest 3S headset — a mix of Quest 2 and Quest 3, but at a lower price.

The Meta Quest 3S offers the same mixed reality features and performance as the Quest 3Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip and Touch Plus controllers.

New features include longer battery life (2.5 hours vs. 2.2 for Quest 3), slightly larger dimensions, no depth sensor, and lower resolution displays (1832 x 1920 per eye).

The Quest 3S also has a physical button «Action Button» that allows you to switch from immersion mode to viewing the environment through the viewfinder.

Quest 3S is also compatible with Meta’s library of thousands of apps and games, as well as upcoming Quest 3 and 3S exclusives such as Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Pre-orders for the Quest 3S started yesterday, while the headset is scheduled to launch officially on October 15. The base 128 GB version of Meta Quest 3S will cost $299.99, while the 256 GB and 512 GB versions will cost $399.99 and $499.99 respectively.

Meta also announced that it is reducing the price of the 512GB Quest 3 from $650 to $500 and discontinuing the Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

Source: Meta, The Verge

