MFA launches «e-Consul»: how new services will make life easier for Ukrainians abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU) has adopted a resolution on the information and communication system «e-Consul». The purpose of the system is to ensure the availability and quality of MFA services for Ukrainian citizens abroad.

«The modernized system «e-Consul» will make MFA services more accessible and faster for more Ukrainian citizens abroad. Some consular actions will be fully online and there will be no need to go to the consular office. Others can be done much faster and easier, as documents will be pulled up from state registers automatically,” said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already created the necessary digital platform to test electronic services for Ukrainians abroad in a closed mode. These include an updated electronic queue, electronic offices of the applicant and consul, automated pilot services in the field of notary, and issuance of certificates.

At the same time, work is underway to connect the system to state registers and information databases. This will make it possible to reduce the operational time for providing citizens with MFA services by 30-80%. Citizens will not have to provide documents that are already available to the state.

It is expected that Ukrainians will be able to use the updated «e-Consul» system this year. Next year, it is planned to increase the pace of digitalization of the consular sector.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper