Microlino Lite is a compact city electric car with a range of 100-177 km and a rental price of €156 per month

The Swiss company Micro has presented the production version of its ultra-compact two-seater electric car Microlino Lite at the Geneva Motor Show. This car is designed to move around the city, through busy and narrow streets.

This small car is perfect for urban commuting, quick trips to the market, dropping off your child at school, and transporting your pet. The small size allows you to place 3 Microlino Lite in one SUV parking space at once. Due to its characteristics, in some countries, this car can even be driven by teenagers aged 14 and older – it is enough to have a moped license. The microcar is equipped with a sunroof and a 230-liter trunk.

Microlino Lite has a one-piece steel structure. The vehicle measures 2.5 m in length, 1.47 m in width and 1.5 m in height. The weight is less than 600 kg. With a 6 kW engine (9 kW peak power), the electric vehicle is classified as an L6e vehicle, which means that anyone with an AM class moped license can drive it in Europe. The car has a top speed of 45 km/h.

In the basic version, Microlino Lite is equipped with a 5.5 kWh battery that provides approximately 100 km of autonomous range. An 11 kWh battery is also available, which increases the range to 177 km. The 5.5 kWh battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in about 2 hours with a 2.2 kWh Type 2 charger, while the larger battery takes about 4 hours.

The Microlino Lite electric car will be offered for rent. The initial model will be available for 149 Swiss francs per month (about €156 or $169) for a 48-month lease, provided that you drive 5000 km per year. That’s about twice as much as some people pay for a Swapfiets e-bike subscription. The car will be available in Europe this summer.

Source: The Verge