Microsoft has fixed a 2-year-old issue that prevented systems with certain Intel Rocket Lake chips from upgrading to Windows 11

Microsoft has made it easier to upgrade certain computers to Windows 11. In the latest Windows 11 update, the company fixed a bug that prevents computers with certain 11th-generation Intel Rocket Lake processors from running Windows 11 successfully. This bug was discovered in 2021, so we had to wait about 2 years for a fix. But now, owners of eligible Windows 10 systems will be able to upgrade to Windows 11.

The problem was caused by drivers for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) on some Intel Rocket Lake processors, which caused crashes and a blue screen in Windows 11. The Intel Smart Sound Technology Audio Controller drivers (the name may vary slightly on some computers) versions 10.29.0.5152 and 10.30.0.5152 were marked as having an error.

To fix this blue screen bug, Microsoft pushed Intel to release updated versions of the drivers. Any version of the Intel SST driver with the numbers 10.29.00.5714 or 10.30.00.5714 and later should work without any problems. However, you should pay attention to the last four digits: 10.30.x drivers are not necessarily newer than 10.29.x drivers.

Interestingly, the patched drivers have been available for about two years, but users had to search for them on Intel’s website. Microsoft strangely blocked them until last week. Only now are the updated drivers available through Windows Update, and the issue on the support page now has a status of «Resolved».

After updating the drivers through Windows Update or from the official Intel website, users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 within 48 hours. However, if the computer is unable to update to Windows 11 after two days or the required drivers cannot be found in Windows Update, Microsoft recommends that users contact their device manufacturer directly for assistance.

Source: tomshardware