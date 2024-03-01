Poor quality images at «zooms» seem to be a thing of the past.

As part of the Windows 11 update, Microsoft is rolling out built-in Phone Link function, which will allow you to stream live video to an Android phone screen or vice versa (which is especially useful for users who are not happy with the quality of their own webcam — the phone’s camera can actually perform its function).

Related technology for Mac and iPhone called Continuity Camera is already offered by Apple.

How to set up your Android phone as a webcam via Phone Link:

First, make sure that your phone is running Android 9 (Android Pie) or later and that the Link to Windows app on your phone is updated to version 1.24012 or later.

Next, connect your Android phone to your PC using Phone Link and Link to Windows: Open the «Settings» app on your computer, go to «Bluetooth & devices» and «Mobile devices», and then click «Manage devices» to get the Cross Device Experience Host update from the Microsoft Store. After the update, turn on the «Use as a connected camera» switch in «My mobile devices».

In addition to potentially better quality, the advantage of using your phone’s camera as a webcam is that you can broadcast both what’s in front of your computer and what’s behind it by switching between the front and rear cameras of your phone (and adding various effects).

Google is working on introduction of a similar webcam feature in Android 14 — However, Microsoft’s solution will have an advantage when it is released, although it will work with older versions of the OS.