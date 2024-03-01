Windows 11 update improves Copilot, widgets, and adds Generative Erase to Photos

Microsoft is starting to roll out the next update of Windows 11, which contains a number of improvements and new features. Some of them are focused on artificial intelligence.

As part of this update, Windows 11’s Copilot gets more PC management capabilities. Users will now be able to ask the chatbot to turn on battery saving mode or launch special features such as Screen Speaker or Screen Magnifier. Copilot will also be able to show available Wi-Fi networks, storage space, and empty the Recycle Bin. Although the Windows 11 update is now available, not all features will be activated immediately. The new Copilot options will start rolling out in late March

More AI-based features are coming to the Photos app. The new Generative Erase feature will allow you to remove unnecessary objects from a photo by simply selecting and deleting them. Microsoft Clipchamp video editor gets the ability to remove silence from videos.

Microsoft is also improving Snap’s widgets and built-in layout features in Windows 11. You can finally turn off the useless Microsoft Start channel, and the Windows Widget Bar is now compliant with the European Digital Marketplace Act. This means that Google can now create a plugin for the widget bar that shows content from Google News, for example.

Windows 11’s Snap feature, which makes it easier to resize app windows, is now smarter. It now remembers apps that are frequently minimized and automatically suggests layouts.

Windows tablets with stylus support now have the ability to write directly into text fields in the OS. This includes support for Windows Ink in apps like Photos, Paint, WhatsApp, and more.

There have also been improvements to the built-in broadcast feature that allows you to send content to a nearby display in Windows 11. Users will now be notified when there are suggestions for using the broadcast feature while multitasking. Additionally, broadcasting has been enhanced to help you find nearby displays and resolve connectivity issues.

At the same time, Nearby Share has been improved and now has a faster transfer speed to devices on the same network. At the same time, you can give your computer a recognizable name to make it easier for others to recognize it.

The Phone Link system in Windows 11 will now include the ability to access your latest photos or use your phone as a webcam in video conferencing applications. Starting today, this feature is available for Windows Insiders to test on devices running Android 9 and higher.

Finally, Microsoft is improving accessibility features in Windows 11. The new Voice Shortcuts feature lets you create custom commands to automate tasks in Windows 11’s voice accessibility feature. It’s like a macro for voice, so you can automatically open a URL and perform a series of actions with a single voice command.