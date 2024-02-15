News Software 02-15-2024 at 13:55 comment views icon

Microsoft’s Build 2024 conference starts May 21 ─ it will focus on artificial intelligence and Copilot

Microsoft has announced that its annual Build 2024 developer conference will be held in Seattle from May 21-23. The announcement also says to expect news about «II, Copilot and more».

The 2023 event marked a return to an in-person format, and this year’s conference should be held both in Seattle and online. Last year, Microsoft stepped up its artificial intelligence efforts, which now include developer tools like Copilot Studio and Windows AI Studio. This time around, its growing ambitions in artificial intelligence, extending to Windows and Microsoft 365, will undoubtedly take center stage.

The Build 2024 event schedule has yet to be released. Currently, the conference page for potential attendees subscribe to find out when registration opens.

Source: The Verge


